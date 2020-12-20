Louisiana retraining unemployed workers amid virus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is on track to retrain 5,000 workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic for other skilled positions by April.

That’s according to leaders with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

The effort is called “Reboot Your Career.”

The training is being offered at all 12 of the state’s community and technical colleges, Southern University in Shreveport and LSU-Eunice.

The Advocate reports the program seeks to qualify people for jobs mostly in 12 weeks or less.

Louisiana is paying for the program with $10 million in federal coronavirus aid approved by Congress.

Gov. John Bel Edwards designated the money for the job training effort.