Louisiana ranked #1 in student procrastination rates

LOUISIANA (Press Release) – Procrastination is something everyone does at some point in their lives. Whether it be putting off that important work deadline, waiting to do your taxes until the very last day, or avoiding your homework assignments, procrastination is something that everyone can relate to, but did you know that Louisiana has the highest percentage of students who procrastinate?

The world’s largest online homework help site Brainly surveyed 1,700 U.S. high school students (ages 14-18) across the nation to find out about the types of school assignments they procrastinate on most, how often they procrastinate, and which U.S. states have students that are the biggest procrastinators.

Nationwide, 82% of high school students admitted they procrastinate on their homework at least some of the time. Louisiana high schoolers take the lead for the top procrastinators across the nation, with 19% saying they always procrastinate on their schoolwork.

Top 5 States Where Students Procrastinate Most:

1. Louisiana – (19%)

2. California and Florida – (15%)

3. Idaho – (13%)

4. Pennsylvania – (11%)

5. North Carolina – (10%)

Here’s how those numbers compare to the national average. When asked how often they procrastinate on schoolwork, U.S. high school students said:

1. Always – (4%)

2. Somewhat Often – (35%)

3. Every now and then – (43%)

4. Never – (18%)

What’s the cause of this procrastination? No shocker here: 74% of high schoolers said they procrastinate on homework assignments because there are other things they’d rather be doing, and 26% said it’s because they don’t know how to do the work or where to start.

Brainly uncovered some more interesting statistics, including:

43% of students say they procrastinate more on homework that requires writing or research.

32% of students say that math is the school subject they procrastinate on the most, while another 25% say it’s English curriculum they procrastinate on most.

49% of students admit that procrastinating on their schoolwork is their biggest academic hurdle.

With National Procrastination Week around the corner on March 1-7, Brainly’s chief business officer Eric Oldfield has some tips for students.

“Half the battle with procrastinating is taking the plunge and actually making yourself start the task at hand. All the anxiety and stress that goes hand-in-hand with procrastination can be avoided,” says Oldfield.

“The fact that students procrastinate on school assignments is nothing new, but we’re hoping to make a dent in cutting down on the reasons why they procrastinate. We know one of the main reasons students and parents end up procrastinating on tough assignments is because they don’t understand the material, and this is a problem we’re passionate about fixing. Brainly gives students easy access to peers and subject matter experts who can help them go from questioning to understanding when it comes to tough homework problems.”

