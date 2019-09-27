Louisiana prison worker accused of trying to smuggle drugs

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — (9/27/19) A Louisiana prison worker is accused of trying to smuggle marijuana to inmates.

News outlets report 29-year-old prison cadet Adrian T. King was arrested Tuesday on charges of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. The Elayn Hunt Correctional Center worker has since been fired. He started working there in October 2018.

State Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says in a statement that authorities searched King’s car and found a tenth of an ounce of marijuana meant for inmates at the St. Gabriel prison. It’s unclear what prompted authorities to search King’s car.

