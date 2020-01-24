Louisiana prison guard arrested in contraband probe

IBERIA PARISH, La. (AP) – (1/24/20) A corrections deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

Authorities tell news outlets that 21-year-old Kendric Reed made arrangements with an inmate to bring illegal contraband into the jail in exchange for money.

Investigators said in a press release Thursday that the arrest is part of what has been a lengthy investigation involving contraband at the jail.

Reed was being held at the parish jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and malfeasance in office.

No bond has been set at this time. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

