Louisiana prison guard arrested in contraband case

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prison guard has been arrested amid a contraband investigation at the state’s maximum-security prison.

Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release that 58-year-old Dexter Champagne, of Mansura, was arrested Wednesday on one count of marijuana distribution.

Pastorick says investigators found nearly a quarter-pound of marijuana at what was described as a “drop point” inside the prison and in Champagne’s car.

He says they also found a cell phone from an inmate’s family that was to be used to arrange further drug smuggling.

Pastorick says Champagne started working at the facility in December and resigned during the investigation.

