Louisiana paramedic fired for post that shows KKK hood

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana musician has been fired from his job as a paramedic after he posted a photo on social media that shows a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and a drawing of a car running into protesters.
Acadian Companies said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday that they had fired Jamie Bergeron for the Instagram posts.
Bergeron had been a paramedic with the company. He also leads a south Louisiana music group called Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns.
He was suspended last week when his Instagram posts drew backlash and led to calls to the company’s office.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.