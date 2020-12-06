BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s agriculture department is accepting applications for its 2021 industrial hemp licenses.
It will be the second year of the program created by lawmakers to try to start a new agricultural industry in the state.
A state license is required for any person growing, handling, transporting or processing hemp or hemp seed in Louisiana.
Applicants must pass a criminal background check.
Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family but contains only traces of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users.
Louisiana’s hemp legalization came after Congress’ 2018 Farm Bill removed the crop from the list of federally controlled substances.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Louisiana man convicted of murder in wife’s strangulation
- Louisiana opens application period for 2021 hemp licenses
- Alabama Scores 55-17 Victory Over LSU
- Arkansas State gets the best of ULM|Red Wolves have won 11 in a row versus the Warhawks
- The Giants of Jena High School face Jewel Sumner in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs