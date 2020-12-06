Louisiana opens application period for 2021 hemp licenses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s agriculture department is accepting applications for its 2021 industrial hemp licenses.

It will be the second year of the program created by lawmakers to try to start a new agricultural industry in the state.

A state license is required for any person growing, handling, transporting or processing hemp or hemp seed in Louisiana.

Applicants must pass a criminal background check.

Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family but contains only traces of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users.

Louisiana’s hemp legalization came after Congress’ 2018 Farm Bill removed the crop from the list of federally controlled substances.