Louisiana OMV offering online appointment scheduling at various locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The coronavirus continues to force changes upon local businesses and government organizations in our area.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is no different as they are adapting because of COVID-19.

One change starts on Thursday and it involves the option of online appointment scheduling for some residents in the state.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles released this statement:

In an effort to increase efficiency and precautions related to the COVID-19 response, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain has announced the availability of online appointment scheduling at seven OMV locations across the state.

These OMV offices in Louisiana will begin appointment only services starting on Thursday, July 16:

Breaux Bridge

Marksville (Tuesday-Thursday only)

(Tuesday-Thursday only) Opelousas

Plaquemine

Thibodaux

Vivian

West Monroe

Instructions on how to book an appointment with the OMV can be found below:

Customers can schedule their appointment by selecting the “Book Appointment” icon located at www.expresslane.org. Customers will then be prompted to enter the required information before finalizing their appointment.

The OMV encourages social distancing while at their offices and emphasizes that masks are mandatory at all OMV locations in Louisiana unless you have breathing issues or are two-years-old or younger, according to LDH.