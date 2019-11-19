Louisiana officer injured in vehicle crash

Baton Rouge, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — The Central Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash a little after 3 p.m. on November 18.

The vehicle accident occurred at Joor Rd. and Hooper Rd. and it involved a female Baton Rouge Police Department officer.

The Central Fire Department said that the BRPD officer “sustained minor injuries, although the CFD did have to use the ‘jaws of life’ to pry open her unit door and get her out.”

The other vehicle involved in this crash was a truck, and the driver did not seek any medical treatment.

