Louisiana municipalities being reimbursed for virus spending

Volunteers distribute food to recipients at the Giving Hope Food Pantry during a food giveaway, which was organized by City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen, in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The effort is to assist people who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration will send millions of dollars to Louisiana’s local government agencies in August to reimburse their coronavirus spending.

But that reimbursement money is slated to run out this fall without another influx of federal aid.

State lawmakers earmarked $525 million in direct congressional aid for the COVID-19 outbreak to reimburse municipalities for their response expenses.

The program is managed by the Edwards administration. More than $127 million has been paid out already.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says the second round of multimillion-dollar payments will start going out Aug. 1.

Dardenne estimates the dollars will dry up after a third round of reimbursements in October.