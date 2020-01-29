Louisiana medical marijuana grower releasing CBD products

LOUISIANA (AP) – (1/29/20) Louisiana’s second medical marijuana grower hasn’t started selling therapeutic cannabis yet, but the company is offering an over-the-counter CBD product at the state’s marijuana dispensaries.
Ilera Holistic Healthcare is the company partnered with Southern University to grow medical marijuana.
The hemp-derived CBD comes in a liquid tincture form, a bottle containing a dropper to use. Southern and Ilera officials are hosting a Thursday event to tout the new products at H&W Drug Store, the medical marijuana pharmacy in the New Orleans area.
Ilera CEO Chanda Macias wouldn’t give a timetable for when the company will start selling medical marijuana in Louisiana.
