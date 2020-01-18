Louisiana Medicaid managed care contract awards thrown out

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (1/18/20) Multibillion-dollar Medicaid contracts awarded by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration have been scrapped.

Louisiana’s chief procurement officer Paula Tregre determined the health department mishandled the bid process for deals to provide health services to 1.5 million people.

Tregre says the department failed to follow state law or its own evaluation and bid guidelines in determining which private companies should receive contracts to manage care for most of Louisiana’s Medicaid patients.

She issued her decision late Friday.

It can be appealed. Tregre says the health department will have to redo the bid process.

The decision won’t disrupt Medicaid services.

