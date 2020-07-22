Louisiana mask rule, virus restrictions extended to Aug. 7

Volunteers distribute food to recipients at the Giving Hope Food Pantry during a food giveaway, which was organized by City Councilmember Cindi Nguyen, in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The effort is to assist people who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is keeping Louisiana’s mask mandate and business restrictions in place for at least two more weeks as the number of coronavirus patients at hospitals is surging in all regions of the state.

The Democratic governor’s current regulations were set to expire Friday but instead will extend until at least Aug. 7.

The rules limit restaurants to 50% capacity for in-person dining, restrict bars to takeout and delivery only and place occupancy limits on gyms, salons and other businesses deemed nonessential.

Face coverings are required for anyone ages 8 and older, with medical exceptions.

Indoor gatherings above 50 people are banned. Edwards’ announcement came Tuesday.

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

