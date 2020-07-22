Louisiana mask rule, virus restrictions extended to Aug. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is keeping Louisiana’s mask mandate and business restrictions in place for at least two more weeks as the number of coronavirus patients at hospitals is surging in all regions of the state.
The Democratic governor’s current regulations were set to expire Friday but instead will extend until at least Aug. 7.
The rules limit restaurants to 50% capacity for in-person dining, restrict bars to takeout and delivery only and place occupancy limits on gyms, salons and other businesses deemed nonessential.
Face coverings are required for anyone ages 8 and older, with medical exceptions.
Indoor gatherings above 50 people are banned. Edwards’ announcement came Tuesday.
