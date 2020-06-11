Louisiana man sentence to 195 months in prison for production of child pornography

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

ZACHARY, La. (WVLA) – A conviction for production of child pornography has landed Brian Normand, 30, of Zachary in federal prison for 195 months.

Normand must register as a convicted sex offender for life, and be under supervised release for 15 years after finishing the initial sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin.

“Investigating individuals like Brian Normand is one of the highest priorities of the FBI. He violated innocent lives by sexually exploiting children and producing child sexual abuse material. This sentence is the culmination of an investigation conducted by Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice,” stated Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran.

The Zachary native admitted in a plea deal that in late August of 2015, a phone was used to record a a boy engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The boy was under the age of 12 and the video was uploaded to Google accounts.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Normand “also stored other images of child pornography” on those accounts.

“This case highlights the commitment and efforts of the entire law enforcement community – federal, state, and local – to work together to protect our children from sexual predators. No child should ever suffer the horrors and indignities that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case,” U.S. Attorney Fremin said. “May this sentence serve as a stark reminder of the severe consequences that may await others inclined to engage in similar conduct. I am grateful for the excellent work of all those involved in bringing this defendant to justice.”

