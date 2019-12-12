Louisiana man gets 25 years for trying to run over deputy

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (12/12/19) A Louisiana judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for trying to run a deputy over with his car while leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase.

The Houma Courier reported on Tuesday that Harvey Lee Hano was convicted of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated flight.

An assistant district attorney said the 31-year-old tried to steer directly into a Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputy in 2018.

The deputy fired at Hano as he charged toward him with the car.

Houma and State Police eventually joined the chase and arrested him after he sped into a field then tried to escape on foot.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.