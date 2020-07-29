Louisiana man drowns after helping children in lake

(KETK) – A Louisiana man is being remembered as a hero after he died saving a group of kids while boating on Lake Texoma.

Grayson County Game Warden Daron Blackerby said 31-year-old Damarrion Cummings was in a boat Saturday at a marina near Pottsboro. Several kids got into the water with life jackets on and started drifting away from the boat.

Cummings jumped in the water and was able to get the kids back to safety, but he turned around to retrieve his shoes. He didn’t have on a life jacket and witnesses say he yelled for help once and then went under the water. Several people started throwing life jackets at him but he couldn’t reach it.

911 was called and Texas Game Wardens arrived on the scene and then the Denison Fire Department came to assist with the search. It was described as difficult search area because the water was 60 feet deep.

The dive team arrived Sunday morning at 8:30 with specialized equipment. Late Sunday the team pinpointed where his body was located and Cummings body was recovered around 10:25 Monday morning.

Blackerby described Cummings as a hero. We’re told by his family that he was a 2008 graduate of Bossier High School and has 2 sons and one daughter.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.