Louisiana man convicted of murder in wife’s strangulation

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of strangling his wife in their bedroom in 2016 while their 11-year-old daughter slept has been convicted of second-degree murder.

The Advocate reports that 46-year-old Donald Wayne Germany II was found guilty in East Baton Rouge Parish court Thursday in the killing of 41-year-old Nichole Michelle Jones.

Germany testified that he was confronting his wife about marital issues when he became angry and “grabbed her by the neck.”

The defendant apologized to his wife’s family in court and added that Jones and his daughter were his “world.”

He faces a mandatory term of life in prison at a February sentencing.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories