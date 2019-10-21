Louisiana man accused of trying to smother woman with a pillow that he set on fire

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Franklin man on multiple charges after a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the alleged victim called 911 from a business on Highway 182 in Centerville regarding a domestic disturbance.

The woman told investigators the suspect “attempted to place a pillow that was on fire over her face” inside a residence.

The victim also said the suspect had poured gasoline inside the home and tried to ignite it. The suspect, who was at the home when deputies arrived, tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Burgess, faces charges of battery of a dating partner, resisting an arrest or officer, entry/remaining on premises after forbidden and simple arson.

No bond has been set at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.