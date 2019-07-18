Louisiana lawmaker quits for post with Secretary of State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (7/18/19) Louisiana state Rep. Nancy Landry has quit her post in the House to become chief of staff for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

The Advocate reports Landry, a Republican from Lafayette, resigned Tuesday and began work with Ardoin’s office the same day.

Landry was term-limited in the House and earlier expressed strong interest in becoming the new chief clerk for the House. Landry says taking the new job is a “good way to continue to serve” the people of Louisiana.

Landry will be paid $130,000 per year.

Landry has served in the Legislature for 10½ years and is former chairwoman of the House Education Committee.

