Louisiana Industrial Hemp Program regulations finalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain recently announced that state rules and regulations for the Louisiana Industrial Hemp Program are now set.

“Our Industrial Hemp Program administrators worked hard to ensure the regulatory framework was in place as soon as feasibly possible and in time for the 2020 planting season,” Strain said. “The LDAF will continue to assist and support the new industrial hemp industry.”

The LDAF Industrial Hemp Program is designed to be the state’s regulatory authority for the production, processing and transportation of industrial hemp. LDAF has started issuing licenses for the production, processing and transportation of industrial hemp in Louisiana.

“Any person growing, handling, transporting or processing industrial hemp or hemp seed is required to possess a current license issued by the LDAF,” a recent LDAF press release stated. “All applicants are required to submit a completed application, background check and license fees.”

According to LDAF, the four types of industrial hemp licenses are as follows:

Grower License – authorizes the licensee to cultivate, handle and transport industrial hemp regardless of the intended use

Processor License – authorizes the licensee to handle, process and transport industrial hemp

Seed Producer – authorizes the licensee to produce, transport and sell industrial hemp seed

Contract Carrier – authorizes the licensee to transport industrial hemp; required when the transporter is not the licensed grower or processor of the plant material

For more information on the Louisiana Industrial Hemp Program, visit www.ldaf.state.la.us and click on the industrial hemp tab.

