Louisiana House backs $34B budget, with worries about future

Reps. Jean-Paul Coussan, R-Lafayette, left; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, center; and Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, speak on the House floor on the final day of the regular legislative session on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has agreed to a $34 billion operating budget for next year that includes hundreds of millions in federal coronavirus aid.

They passed it unanimously Wednesday.

The spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1 would keep most programs and services from cuts.

It plugs gaps with temporary federal dollars that Louisiana is receiving to respond to the COVID-19 disease.

Lawmakers acknowledged they have concerns about what happens a year later, when the temporary federal stopgap aid disappears and if the state’s tax collections don’t recover from coronavirus declines.

The budget proposal heads next to the Senate.

