Louisiana hospitals, medical staff stretched thin amid virus

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, inside the Louisiana Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, Friday, April 3, 2020. As Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen, the state’s hospitals, medical schools and health care workers are worrying about whether they’ll have enough people and equipment to meet the ever-growing demands of an epidemic expected to hit its peak in the state over the next two weeks. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s hospitals and health care workers are worrying if they’ll have enough people and equipment to meet the ever-growing demands of a coronavirus epidemic expected to hit its peak in the state over the next two weeks.

The latest figures released by the state health department show nearly 10,300 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

That number is only expected to rise in a state that authorities say has the nation’s third-highest rate of coronavirus infections per capita.

About 17% of the people confirmed to have the virus are hospitalized.

Nearly one-third of those have respiratory problems requiring a ventilator.

