Louisiana holds state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state sales tax won’t be charged on most purchases Friday and Saturday.
The one-time sales tax holiday is aimed to help people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Lawmakers passed the two-day sales tax holiday legislation by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder last month, and Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed.
The revenue department says the sales tax holiday exempts the first $2,500 of most purchases from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax, including both in-store and online transactions.
The holiday doesn’t cover buying a vehicle and it doesn’t apply to local sales taxes.
