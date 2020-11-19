Louisiana holds state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sales Tax Holiday_-5952376389026821033

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state sales tax won’t be charged on most purchases Friday and Saturday.

The one-time sales tax holiday is aimed to help people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Lawmakers passed the two-day sales tax holiday legislation by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder last month, and Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed.

The revenue department says the sales tax holiday exempts the first $2,500 of most purchases from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax, including both in-store and online transactions.

The holiday doesn’t cover buying a vehicle and it doesn’t apply to local sales taxes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories