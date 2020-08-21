Louisiana health dept. asks to redo Medicaid contract search

Courtney Phillips, Louisiana’s new Secretary of the Department of Health, speaks Monday, April 20, 2020 during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ regular press conference to update Louisiana’s status during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department wants to seek new bids for multibillion-dollar Medicaid contracts managing the health care of 1.5 million people.

The agency is trying to end a legal dispute that has dragged out over a year about the four contractors the agency previously picked for the work.

Health Department Secretary Courtney Phillips announced Friday she’s asked the governor’s Division of Administration to let her rebid the Medicaid contracts rather than continue legal wrangling over deals her predecessor approved.

The managed care contracts allow private companies to oversee services for about 90% of Louisiana’s Medicaid enrollees.

Phillips’ plan to redo the contractor search won’t disrupt care being delivered through existing contracts.