Louisiana health dept. asks to redo Medicaid contract search

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department wants to seek new bids for multibillion-dollar Medicaid contracts managing the health care of 1.5 million people.
The agency is trying to end a legal dispute that has dragged out over a year about the four contractors the agency previously picked for the work.
Health Department Secretary Courtney Phillips announced Friday she’s asked the governor’s Division of Administration to let her rebid the Medicaid contracts rather than continue legal wrangling over deals her predecessor approved.
The managed care contracts allow private companies to oversee services for about 90% of Louisiana’s Medicaid enrollees.
Phillips’ plan to redo the contractor search won’t disrupt care being delivered through existing contracts.
