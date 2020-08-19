Louisiana governor’s goal: net zero greenhouse gases by 2050

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor has signed an executive order setting a state goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and environmental groups were quick to praise him.

Environmental Defense Fund coastal resilience director Natalie Snider says it’s unique for a state driven by fossil fuel.

Gov. John Bel Edwards set out the goal in an order creating a climate initiatives task force.

It will include members from state government, business, a tribal representative, academics and other areas.

A second order signed Wednesday creates a state resilience officer and directs all state agencies to work with that person.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories