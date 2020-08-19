Louisiana governor’s goal: net zero greenhouse gases by 2050

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor has signed an executive order setting a state goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and environmental groups were quick to praise him.
Environmental Defense Fund coastal resilience director Natalie Snider says it’s unique for a state driven by fossil fuel.
Gov. John Bel Edwards set out the goal in an order creating a climate initiatives task force.
It will include members from state government, business, a tribal representative, academics and other areas.
A second order signed Wednesday creates a state resilience officer and directs all state agencies to work with that person.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- President Trump wants to charge people crossing border to help pay for wall
- FULL INTERVIEW: LSU QB Myles Brennan’s first interview of 2020 season
- Louisiana man facing first-degree rape charge tries to flee to Mexico
- Then there were 5: Mississippi group narrows flag options
- Saints back to helmets and shells for indoor practice