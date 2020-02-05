Louisiana governor urges officials to ready for cyberattacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on Louisiana’s local government leaders to protect their data and prepare for cyberattacks.

At a Louisiana Municipal Association luncheon Wednesday, the governor warned that a ransomware hit is a “question of when, not if.” A cyberattack on Louisiana’s state government computer servers in November disrupted some agency operations for weeks.

Since July, at least eight of Louisiana’s public school systems have reported hackers that targeted their computer networks, infecting them with malware or ransomware.

A December cyberattack forced New Orleans to shut down city computers for several weeks. And other local government agencies and sheriff’s offices have grappled with attacks.

