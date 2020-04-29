Louisiana GOP lawmakers object to stay-home order extension

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are bristling at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to extend Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15.

They’re considering the extraordinary step of trying to override the Democratic governor’s emergency decision-making about the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Edwards is in Washington for a Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 disease.

Meanwhile, some GOP legislators — primarily in the House — are trying to rally support for a rare legal maneuver that would allow them to overturn possibly some or all of the governor’s disaster orders and proclamations.

