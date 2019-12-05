Louisiana establishes first pesticide pick-up program

Baton Rouge, La. (12/05/19)— The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has established its first pesticide pick-up location to collect unwanted pesticides from agricultural producers across the state that need assistance in disposing of them properly.

According to a press release issued by the LDAF, currently in Louisiana, a person wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticide products must contact a licensed contractor for disposal, which results in a costly fee determined by the weight of the product(s) to be disposed.

The LDAF program will not require a fee for disposal, as they have retained a licensed contractor, who will assume all responsibility for the pesticide products delivered to the designated pick-up points and the proper disposal of them.

This program will be conducted at various locations throughout the state on an annual basis and will be completely anonymous for any who wish to participate.

The first day of the Unwanted Pesticide Pick-Up Program will be December 10, from 7 A.M. until 1 P.M., at Franklin Cotton Warehouse, located at 969 LA Highway 868 in Winnsboro.

More dates and locations will be announced in the near future.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.