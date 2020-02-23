Louisiana education department pushes census participation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s education department has posted online information aimed at promoting participation in in this year’s U.S. Census in classrooms and at home.

The 2020 Census Toolbox site includes general information about the counting process, flyers, statistics and videos.

It also includes learning activities by grade level that teachers can use to talk about the importance of the census.

Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states, among other things.

Superintendent of Education John White stressed the data’s use in education funding.

