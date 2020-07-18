Louisiana Department of Health no longer releasing coronavirus data on Saturdays

(WVLA) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced today that they would no longer be releasing coronavirus data on Saturdays.

The data, previously released everyday at noon through an interactive dashboard, tracks the number of new cases throughout Louisiana, COVID-19 related deaths, number of tests performed, number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and other statistics.

