Louisiana Democratic Party Extends DNC Delegate Selection Deadlines

Baton Rouge, LA – Friday, the Louisiana Democratic Party announced a deadline extension to two key aspects of the Delegate Selection Plan for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. This change extends the deadline to submit a delegate qualifying form by two weeks to April 20 and moves the deadline to request ballots for the delegate vote by mail election to April 22.

“In these unexpected and turbulent times, we want to ensure all Louisiana Democrats have a fair chance to join us at this year’s Democratic National Convention,” Stephen Handwerk, Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “We hope that extending these deadlines gives more flexibility to those who want to take part in the delegate selection process. As we continue to modify our delegate selection plan, we’re hopeful the DNC will work with us to ensure Louisiana is fully represented at this year’s convention.”

Submitting a delegate qualifying form is the required first step in becoming a Louisiana delegate. District level delegate candidates must then campaign among fellow Democrats in their congressional district. These Democratic voters must request a ballot in order to participate in the delegate vote by mail election.

This is a fluid situation and changes are ongoing – as more updates to the Delegate Selection Plan are finalized, details will be made publicly available. Current delegate selection information, the delegate qualifying form, and the ballot request link can be found here.

