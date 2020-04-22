Louisiana businesses urge ‘stay home, safe at work’ approach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is getting plenty of advice on how to eventually reopen a state economy pounded by efforts to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

A 16-page report compiled for dozens of business organizations calls for establishment of safety rules for businesses that could begin reopening as early as May 1, or a later date advised by state health care leaders.

Meanwhile, Edwards planned his first meeting Wednesday with a commission established to help plot a course for business reopenings.

The state surpassed 25,000 known coronavirus cases as of Wednesday and the death toll rose to 1,473. But the number of cases requiring hospitalization continues to decline.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.