Louisiana appealing court’s expanded mail-voting order

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials are asking for a federal appeals court to weigh in on a federal judge’s order expanding mail voting and early voting in the state.

But they stressed that they are not trying to block the order ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin filed a notice of Tuesday that he’s appealing the Sept. 16 ruling by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick.

Dick ordered the state to reinstate coronavirus pandemic voting plans used successfully for summer elections.

A spokesman for Ardoin says “the appeal seeks no changes to the November 3rd election.”

