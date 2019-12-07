Longtime Louisiana Lottery player wins more than $1 million in jackpot

BROOKEHAVEN, La. (WVLA) – (12/7/19) A 72-year-old Brookhaven man won more than $1.24 million in Tuesday’s Louisiana Lottery jackpot drawing.

Darryl Jordan, a long-time Louisiana Lottery player, received $886,230.52 after federal and state tax withholding, and he said he plans to use the money to build a new home for himself, according to Dustin Annison of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

Jordan’s winning ticket came from Circle K Store No. 2723988 on Avenue G in Kentwood, according to Annison.

