Livingston Parish School Board warns of potentially dangerous TikTok challenge

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) – The Livingston Parish School Board made a Facebook post Wednesday warning of a new challenge called the Tripping Jump Challenge inspired by the social media network TikTok.

It takes three people to do the challenge, and they form a line. The person in the middle jumps in the air as the people on both sides of him or her kick the jumper’s legs.

LPPS warned that the challenge can potentially result in injury.

LPPS asked schools to teach students about the possible dangers the challenge poses and warned that schools will discipline students who participate in the Tripping Jump Challenge.

