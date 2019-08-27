List ranks best burger in every state: What are your thoughts?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who has the best burger in Louisiana?

You might be surprised by the answer.

The Daily Meal came out with a list of the best burger in every state.

For Louisiana, the publication gave top honors to Company Burger in New Orleans.

The Daily Meal had this to say about Company Burger:

Company Burger chef and owner Adam Biderman set out to create the perfect double cheeseburger, and one bite will tell you that he hit the nail right on the head. He starts with two 3.25-ounce patties, which are given a light crust on the flat-top before being loaded with red onion and high-quality American-style cheese and then stacked. A couple of pickle chips and a toasted white bread bun complete it. You’re left to your own devices at the expansive condiment bar, which includes Creole honey mustard (because Louisiana), basil mayo and pickled jalapeños. Before getting too creative, though, make sure you try the burger as-is — you might be inclined not to mess with perfection.

To view the entire list, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.