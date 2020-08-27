Lifeshare Blood Center needs donations for Lake Charles area and South Louisiana

Lifeshare Blood Center says they said they need blood donations ASAP.

The organization is in need of blood to send down south due to the Center in Lake Charles being damaged.

According to Lifeshare, people in South Louisiana are in need of blood.  

The St Francis Lifeshare Bus is still open until 7PM today and tomorrow from 1PM – 5PM. 

The Monroe Center is open until 7:30 today. 

Both the Monroe and El Dorado Centers are open from 8AM – 3PM tomorrow.

