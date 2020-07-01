LDVA launch project LOVE, Love Our Veterans Every day

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) —Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary COL Joey Strickland is launching Project LOVE (Love Our Veterans Every day), an initiative to show veterans our love and support, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

COL Strickland is asking Louisianans to write to the more than 600 veterans who live in Louisiana’s five state-run veterans homes.

“Our veterans are among our state’s and nation’s most priceless treasures,” COL Strickland said. “Writing a letter to them to show them we care is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. I encourage all Louisianans throughout this summer to reach out to a veteran living in one of our five veterans homes.”

Louisianans can address their letters to Project LOVE and send them to one or more of our five veterans homes. The homes’ addresses are as follows:

Louisiana Veterans Home

4739 Highway 10

Jackson, LA 70748

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home

6700 Highway 165 North

Monroe, LA 71203

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home

3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

Bossier City, LA 71112

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home

4080 W. Airline Highway

Reserve, LA 70084

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home

1610 Evangeline Road

Jennings, LA 70546