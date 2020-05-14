Lawuit: Mental hospital failed at hygiene, virus isolation

(The Times-Picayune) — A lawsuit by two patients seeking release from a Louisiana mental hospital where nine people have died with the new coronavirus says the facility isn’t maintaining hygiene or isolating infected patients.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the two claim the state is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to release them from the facility in East Feliciana Parish.

The state hadn’t filed a response to the suit in court as of Thursday afternoon.

However, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that the state said all positive patients have been isolated.

