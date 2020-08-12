Laplace man arrested for alleged child sex abuse

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested John Bogart, 47, on August 11.
The investigation opened against Bogart on August 1 after receiving information about “possible ongoing sexual abuse of a female juvenile,” according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It was later found that Bogart allegedly had inappropriate contact with two female juveniles.
Bogart is facing these charges:
- Two counts of molestation of a juvenile (felony)
- One count of first degree rape
Bogart is being held in custody on an $100,000 bond, according to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Military helicopter shot at over Virginia, injuring a crew member
- Over $8 million in drugs, over $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms seized in massive drug bust
- Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Rapides Parish
- ULM’s ‘Hawkline’ receives championship rings
- Riverfield Academy’s softball team is on another level