Lake Charles man released from Venezuelan prison

Venezuela, South America (12/11/19)— Six Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, known as the “Citgo 6”, including Lake Charles resident Tomeu Vadell, have been released and entered into house arrest in Venezuela.

According to a press release issued by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), since the group’s arrest in November of 2017, Cassidy has been actively involved in trying to get them released, staying in regular contact with the Vadell family, the State Department, and other intermediaries, working on solutions to bring them home.

Dr. Cassidy stated that he wants them home and with their families, and though he’s happy with this first step, he’ll hold his celebration until this story is over.

