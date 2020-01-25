Lafayette man stabbed to death, woman booked for second-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after an overnight stabbing in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., in Lafayette.

Elizabeth Marie Ann Alfred, 26, was booked by Lafayette Police on an active warrant for second-degree murder. She was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The victim, identified only as a 31-year-old black male, was stabbed in the upper part of the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

