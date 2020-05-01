Coronavirus Information

La. State Fire Marshal issues guidelines for restaurants opening patios for customers

by: Kourtney Williams

Slowly things are starting to reopen but it wouldn’t be without restrictions to ensure everyone still stays safe.

Governor John Edwards announced restaurants will allow customers to eat on outdoor patios as long as there is no table service.

For several weeks, restaurants were limited to only having customers take out or have their food delivered.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office sent out a memo with regulations to ensure safety for workers as well as customers.

