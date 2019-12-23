La. Department of Health warns of carbon monoxide danger with make-shift heating methods

(KLFY) – (12/23/19) The Louisiana Department of Health took to social media to warn people not to use gas ranges and ovens as heat sources for your home because they release harmful carbon monoxide gas.

LDH shared some information from the Centers for Disease Control about how to prevent carbon monoxide exposure

Some of the tips they suggest include:

Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home and switch the batteries often.

Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.

Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.

Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

Read more about carbon monoxide safety here.

