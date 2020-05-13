Coronavirus Information

Known virus cases up in Louisiana but hospitalizations drop

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the new coronavirus has dropped below 1,200, even as the number of known cases rises.

The state health department said Wednesday that there are 32,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 32,050 on Tuesday.

The department said Wednesday’s jump of 612 cases in one day was because some labs that had not previously provided information have begun reporting.

Positive overall trends, including the drop in hospitalizations, have prompted state officials to plan a partial re-opening of businesses.

The death toll is more than 2,300.

