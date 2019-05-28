Kaplan Police are looking for a missing person

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – (5/28/19) 28-year-old Hannah McMellon was last seen in Lafayette around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after getting off work at Walmart.

She drives a grey Dodge Charger, her family says.

They have contacted all hospitals in the area, police stations, state police, and wrecker service companies, but are still unable to locate her.

Hannah is reportedly 5’8″ with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call your local 911 or Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy at (337) 643-8600.

