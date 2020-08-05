Judge to hear legal challenge of Louisiana virus regulations

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration was readying to defend Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

A state district judge Wednesday was set to consider a lawsuit challenging the regulations as unconstitutional.

Four Jefferson Parish residents are asking Judge Janice Clark to declare the rules null and void and prohibit the Democratic governor from enforcing them.

Their lawsuit argues Edwards’ original order requiring the masks, banning indoor gatherings above 50 people and limiting bars to takeout and delivery is unconstitutional.

Edwards announced Tuesday that he was extending all his coronavirus restrictions through Aug. 28.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.