Joint agency operations lead to $1M drug bust in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — (11/20/19) Louisiana authorities and federal law enforcement say they have taken over $1 million worth of drugs off the streets in a bust in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.

The drugs were seized on Monday at a home in the 100 block of Kayla Street while executing a search warrant tied to an on-going investigation into the shipment and sale of illegal narcotics.

According to authorities, they were able to intercept the shipment of 1,909 grams of THC vaping cartridges,56 ounces of Codeine syrup, approximately 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 2,500 grams of pre-rolled marijuana blunts, 24.3 pounds of THC was, 228 grams of THC edible gummy candies, and 2910 grams of GLO extract THC oil.

The joint investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security’s Security Investigations, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G, Louisiana State Police K-9 Migo and agents from the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force is still ongoing.

Authorities say a number of arrests are expected to be made.

