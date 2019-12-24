John Bel Edwards to President Trump: Louisiana will keep taking refugees

(AP) – (12/24/19) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is one of more than 30 governors to tell President Donald Trump that their states will continue to accept refugees.

Trump issued an executive order allowing states to opt out of the federal refugee resettlement process. Edwards, a Democrat, sent in paperwork Friday saying Louisiana would continue to consent to refugee resettlement.

“The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops appealed to Gov. Edwards to consent to the continued resettlement in writing, as required by a new federal executive order,” Christina Stephens, Edwards’ spokeswoman, said Monday. The action “will allow Catholic Charities to continue to provide valuable support and lawful refuge to these people in their time of great need, which Gov. Edwards strongly supports.”

