Inmates donate $11K to Baton Rouge African American museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB-TV) — Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates donated more than $11,000 to a museum of African American history in Baton Rouge.

WAFB reported Thursday that the inmates gave $11,350 to the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum.

It was founded by Sadie Roberts-Joseph in 2001.

The 75-year-old Roberts-Joseph was found dead in July 2019 in the trunk of a car, shocking the Baton Rouge community where she was well respected.

Her daughter, Angela Roberts, called the money a “blessing” and said it means a lot to the family.

