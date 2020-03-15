Inmates donate $11K to Baton Rouge African American museum

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB-TV) — Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates donated more than $11,000 to a museum of African American history in Baton Rouge.

WAFB reported Thursday that the inmates gave $11,350 to the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum.

It was founded by Sadie Roberts-Joseph in 2001.

The 75-year-old Roberts-Joseph was found dead in July 2019 in the trunk of a car, shocking the Baton Rouge community where she was well respected.

Her daughter, Angela Roberts, called the money a “blessing” and said it means a lot to the family. 

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories